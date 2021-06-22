Vehicle theft and other reports
A 2009 Impala was reported stolen at 2:25 p.m. Monday at 2333 Margaretha Ave. The theft occurred Friday night.
1 arrested on warrant
Police arrested Ashley Marie McCullough on a local warrant at 5:43 a.m. Monday near the intersection of West Front Street and Jefferson Avenue.
Theft reported
Employee theft was reported at 1:10 p.m. Monday at 1210 E. Main St.
Trailer stolen
A 32-foot enclosed trailer was reported stolen at 2:56 p.m. Monday at 1353 S.E. Broadway. The owner stated it was stolen sometime last month.
Truck broken into
A Jim & Dude’s work truck was reported broken into at 7:03 a.m. Tuesday at 1014 Spicer Road. Several items were taken.
School bus crash reported
Police received a report of a school bus and Cedar Valley van that crashed at 7:53 a.m. Tuesday at 1421 Margaretha Ave. No injuries were reported.
