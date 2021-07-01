1 arrested for DWI after crash

Police arrested Thomas Casimir Dziura, 61, for driving while intoxicated after he reportedly ran into a parked car at 9:40 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Glenn Road and Lakewood Avenue.

Thefts reported

Change was reported missing out of the center console of a vehicle at 12:18 p.m. Thursday at 421 Ridge Road.

Police received a report at 2:36 p.m. Thursday of a handicap sticker that was stolen out of a car while parked at 906 W. Front St. July 15.

1 arrested on warrant

Police arrested Charlie Morris, 52, on a local warrant at 7:59 p.m. Thursday on the 1100 block of Madison Avenue.