21-112 113

NOTICE OF PUBLIC INFORMATION AND ENVIRONMENTAL ASSESSMENT SCOPING MEETINGS

Issued: July 15, 2021

In the Matter of the Application of Hayward Solar, LLC for a Certificate of Need and Site Permit under the Alternative Permitting Process for the up to 150 MW Hayward Solar Project in Freeborn County

PUC Docket Numbers: IP7053/CN-21-112 (Certificate of Need)

IP7053/GS-21-113 (Site Permit)

PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (Commission) and the Minnesota Department of Commerce (Department) will hold public information and environmental assessment scoping meetings on the applications of Hayward Solar, LLC (Hayward Solar) for their proposed solar energy generating facility in Freeborn County. The purpose of the public meetings is to inform the public about the review process to be used, and the project being proposed, to obtain public input on the proposed project, and to compile the record for the Commission to consider in making a final decision on the permits. Department of Commerce, Energy Environmental Review and Analysis staff will accept comments on the scope of the environmental assessment through

Thursday, August 26, 2021.

In- Person Meeting

Date: Wednesday, August 11, 2021

Time: 6:00 p.m.

Location: Wedgewood Cove Golf Club

2200 West 9th Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007

Link to Google Map: https://goo.gl/maps/JGf3j2Nvi9yVzdQg7

To find out if a meeting is canceled due to bad weather or other call 1-855-731-6208 or 651-201-2213 or visit mn.gov/puc.

Remote-Access Meeting

Date: Thursday, August 12, 2021

Time: 6:00 PM

Telephone: 1-866-609-6127 Internet (Video Only – No Audio): minnesota.webex.com

Conference ID: 2 372245 Event Number: 146 532 1379

Password: EyJBQiwE788

Contact Charley Bruce, Public Advisor (contact information provided below), if you have questions on how to participate or have trouble accessing the remote access meeting.

• To listen to the public meeting and provide verbal comments, follow the directions below to access the meeting by telephone. You must join the meeting by telephone if you are interested in listening to the meeting.

• To view the speaker presentations, follow the directions above to access the meeting over the internet. You must join the meeting over the internet if you are interested in viewing the speaker presentations.

• If you wish to listen to the meeting while watching the presentations, you must join the meeting by both telephone and internet.

Written comments will be accepted through Thursday, August 26, 2021, by 4:30 p.m. Please include the docket number in all communications. Comments received after the close of the comment period may or may not be considered by Commission.

Please focus your comments on information that will help answer the following questions:

*What potential human and environmental impacts of the proposed project should be considered in the environment assessment?

*What are the possible methods to minimize, mitigate, or avoid potential impacts of the proposed project?

* Are there any unique characteristics of the proposed site or the project that should be considered?

*Are there alternatives or other ways to meet the stated need for the project, for example, a different size project or a different type of facility?

*Are there any items missing or mischaracterized in the certificate of need or site permit applications?

Comments may be submitted via:

Online: http://mn.gov/commerce/energyfacilities/#comment

Email: Raymond.Kirsch@state.mn.us

U.S. Mail: Ray Kirsch

Minnesota Department of Commerce

85 7th Place East, Suite 280

St. Paul, MN 55101

Important. Comments will be made available to the public via the Commission’s website, except in limited circumstances consistent with the Minnesota Government Data Practices Act. The Commission does not edit or delete personal identifying information from submissions.

Project Description

Hayward Solar proposes to construct an up to 150 MW solar energy generating facility in Hayward Township, Freeborn County, Minn. The project would occupy approximately 1,272 acres east of the city of Hayward and south of Interstate 90. The project will use photovoltaic solar panels mounted on linear tracking systems. Underground collection lines would route the electric power

HAYWARD SOLAR PROJECT AREA MAP

Review Process

Before the project can be constructed, Hayward Solar must be granted a certificate of need form the Commission. The site permit application will be considered by the PUC under the provisions of parts 7850.1000 to 7850.5600 and the Power Plant Siting Act. After completion of the environmental assessment, the Minnesota Office of Administrative Hearings will conduct a public hearing on the matter before providing a report of its findings and recommendations for the Commission to consider in considering approval of the permits. The Commission expects to reach its decision within 12 months.

Project Contacts

Public Utilities Commission

Charley Bruce, Public Advisor, publicadvisor.puc@state.mn.us or 651-201-2251

Michael Kaluzniak, Energy Facilities Planner, Mike.Kaluzniak@state.mn.us or 651-201-2257

Department of Commerce

Ray Kirsch, Environmental Review Manager, Raymond.Kirsch@state.mn.us or 651-539-1841

Hayward Solar

Joe Sedarski, Sr. Environmental Project Manager Joe.Sedarski@westwoodps.com or 952-207-7631

Additional Information

Filing Requirements. Utilities, telecommunications carriers, official parties, and state agencies are required to file documents using the Commission’s electronic filing system (eFiling). All parties, participants, and interested persons are encouraged to use eFiling: mn.gov/puc, select eDockets and follow the prompts.

Full Case Record. See all documents filed in this matter via the Commission’s website at mn.gov/puc, select eDockets, enter the year (21) and a docket number (112 for the certificate of need or 113 for the site permit application), and select Search.

Subscribe to the Docket. To receive email notification when new documents are filed in this matter visit: https://www.edockets.state.mn.us/EFiling, select Subscribe to Dockets and follow the prompts.

Project Mailing List. Sign up to receive notices about project milestones and opportunities to participate or change your mailing preference. Email docketing.puc@state.mn.us or call Leesa Norton at 651-201-2246 with the docket number(s) (21-112 and/or 21-113), your name, mailing address, and email address.

Department of Commerce Website: Additional information on the project can be found on the following website: https://mn.gov/eera/web/project/14408/.

Site Permit Application. A printed copy of the site permit amendment application is available for viewing at the Albert Lea Public Library, 211 East Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

If any reasonable accommodation is needed to enable you to fully participate in this meeting, please contact the Commission at 651-296-0406 or 1-800-657-3782 at least one week in advance of the hearings. To request this document in another format such as large print or audio, call 651-296-0406 (voice). Persons with a hearing or speech impairment may call using their preferred Telecommunications Relay Service or email consumer.puc@state.mn.us for assistance.