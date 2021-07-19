PUBLIC NOTICE

PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN: That default has occurred in the conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: October 24, 2003 ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $53,083.68 MORTGAGOR(S): Terry W. Book, a single person MORTGAGEE: CitiFinancial Services, Inc. SERVICER: Community Loan Servicing, LLC DATE AND PLACE OF FILING: Freeborn County Minnesota, Recorder, on October 29, 2003, as Document No. 440815. ASSIGNED TO: Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 09/15/2015 and recorded on 09/28/2015 as Document No. A518567 Bayview Dispositions IVB, LLC by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 06/28/2016 and recorded on 09/28/2016 as Document No. A523836 Metropolitan Life Insurance Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 07/12/2016 and recorded on 09/30/2016 as Document No. A523869 Brighthouse Life Insurance Company by an Assignment of Mortgage dated 03/25/2021 and recorded on 03/26/2021 as Document No. A547873 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: Lots 10, 11, 12, 13 and 14, in block 4 of School Addition, to the City of Albert Lea, Freeborn County, Minnesota. PROPERTY ADDRESS: 110 S 7TH AVE, ALBERT LEA, MN 56007 PROPERTY I.D: 340120990 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Freeborn THE AMOUNT CLAIMED TO BE DUE ON THE MORTGAGE ON THE DATE OF THE NOTICE: Fifty-One Thousand Nine Hundred Twenty-Six and 25/100 ($51,926.25) THAT no action or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part thereof; that there has been compliance with all pre-foreclosure notice and acceleration requirements of said mortgage, and/or applicable statutes; PURSUANT, to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: 10:00AM on August 13, 2021 PLACE OF SALE: Sheriff`s Main Office, Law Enforcement Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, MN 56007 to pay the debt then secured by said mortgage and taxes, if any actually paid by the mortgagee, on the premises and the costs and disbursements allowed by law. The time allowed by law for redemption by said mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns is 6.00 months from the date of sale. If Mortgage is not reinstated under Minn. Stat. Section580.30 or the property is not redeemed under Minn. Stat. Section580.23, the Mortgagor must vacate the property on or before 11:59 p.m. on February 13, 2022, or the next business day if February 13, 2022 falls on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday. “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: June 12, 2021 Brighthouse Life Insurance Company Randall S. Miller and Associates, PLLC Attorneys for Assignee of Mortgage/Mortgagee Edinburgh Executive Office Center, 8525 Edinbrook Crossing North Suite #210 Brooklyn Park, MN 55443 Phone: 952-232-0052 Our File No. 21MN00038-1 A-4731967

The Albert Lea Tribune: June 12, 19, 26, July 3, 10 and 17

4731967