BeMobile Verizon giving away school supplies

BeMobile Verizon is excited to announce its eighth annual backpack giveaway.

In an effort to support parents as the school year approaches, BeMobile will be sharing backpacks filled with school supplies at no cost.

The event will be held in each BeMobile Verizon location from Aug. 2-5 during regular business hours, which can be found at bemobile.com. There is no pre-registration needed, and backpacks will be handed out on a first come first served basis until gone.

“This event is near and dear to all of us at BeMobile; it is one of our favorite events each year,” said Jason Prinsen, director of sales and marketing at BeMobile in a news release. “Our teams are excited to hand out backpacks and supplies to families. We are thankful to our employees, guests and communities for participating again in our annual event.”

During the event, BeMobile will be giving away over 5,000 backpacks to local children.