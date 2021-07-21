DRAINAGE MEETING

STATE OF MINNESOTA

Before the

JOINT DRAINAGE AUTHORITY BOARD FOR FARIBAULT AND FREEBORN COUNTIES

SITTING AS THE DRAINAGE AUTHORITY FOR

Joint County Ditch #301

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

REPAIR OF JOINT COUNTY DITCH #301

Whereas a re-establishment of records was completed on Joint County Ditch #301 on December 18th, 2020, for the Hueper Branch tile line. Televising of the tile was completed for the re-establishment of records process. Upon review of the televising, the tile line was determined to be out or repair. Drainage staff compiled a staff repair report based on observations and data collected pursuant to Minnesota Statute 103.705, and

Whereas the staff is recommending repairs to the Hueper Branch tile, and

Whereas the Joint Drainage Authority Board for Faribault and Freeborn Counties, acting as the Drainage Authority for Joint County Ditch #301 has ordered a hearing on the proposed repairs pursuant to Minnesota Statute 103E.715, subd. 3,

Notice is hereby given that the Joint Drainage Authority Board for Faribault and Freeborn Counties, acting as the Drainage Authority for Joint County Ditch #301 will hold a public hearing on the proposed repair of Joint County Ditch #301 Hueper Branch on August 3rd, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at the Golden Bubble, 11575 State Hwy 22, Wells, MN 56097. All interested parties may appear and be heard. Written comments will be accepted at the hearing and by mail through the date of the hearing at the Faribault County Auditor’s Office, PO Box 130, Blue Earth, MN 56013 or the Freeborn County Auditor’s Office, PO 1147, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

A copy of the Staff Repair Report is available for public inspection at the Office of the Freeborn County Auditor, 411 Broadway South Albert Lea, MN, the Office of the Faribault County Auditor, 415 North Main, Blue Earth MN or online at

http://www.co.faribault.mn.us/drainage/pages/notices-reports.

Darren Esser

Faribault County Auditor/Treasurer/Coordinator

Pat Martinson

Freeborn County Auditor/Treasurer

Dated: July 16th, 2021