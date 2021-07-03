Duplicate bridge results

The duplicate group played Tuesday at noon with players from Albert Lea, Austin and Rose Creek; five tables vied for places and prize money. Winners were the following:

• First: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Second: Barb and Orrin Roisen (Albet Lea)

• Third: Dave Ring and Jim Fisher

• Fourth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fifth: John Liesen and Rick Stroup (Rose Creek)

On Wednesday, players from Mason City and Northwood joined with the group, starting at 11:30 a.m. and playing 5 1/2 tables. The winners were the following:

• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz (Mason City)

• Second: Julie Prochnow and Lorraine Quinlivan (Albert Lea)

• Third: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

• Fourth: Dave Ring and Rick Stroup(Austin/Rose Creek)

• Fifth: Barb and Orrin Roisen (Albert Lea)

The group is always looking to increase its numbers. People who like a competitive game of cards are encouraged to join either or both days. Bring a partner or call 437-2750 and she can find one.