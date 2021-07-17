Duplicate bridge results

Six tables played duplicate bridge Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at noon. Winners were the following:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen

• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Fourth: Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson

Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever

Sixth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

On Wednesday, again at the Senior Center, at 11 30 a.m. 5 1/2 tables played, with players coming from Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea and Austin. Winners were the following:

• First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz

Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson

Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher

Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

There were special guest players this week from Texas; the group enjoyed hearing about that area of they country. They will be with the group for another week. The invitation is still out for anyone wishing to have a competitive game of bridge.