Duplicate bridge results
Six tables played duplicate bridge Tuesday at the Senior Center in Austin, starting at noon. Winners were the following:
• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring
• Second: Larry Crowe and Bill Momsen
• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt
• Fourth: Judy Bungum and Dave Solomonson
Fifth: Joyce Crowe and Millie Siever
Sixth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
On Wednesday, again at the Senior Center, at 11 30 a.m. 5 1/2 tables played, with players coming from Mason City, Iowa, Albert Lea and Austin. Winners were the following:
• First: Dave Ring and Stan Schultz
Second: Barb Rofshus and Paul Hanson
Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt
Fourth: Larry Crowe and Jim Fisher
Fifth: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
There were special guest players this week from Texas; the group enjoyed hearing about that area of they country. They will be with the group for another week. The invitation is still out for anyone wishing to have a competitive game of bridge.
