Farm & City Days returns for another year of fun with festival
The New Richland Farm & City Days festival will take place on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will include activities for people of all ages to enjoy, including a bean bag tournament, a street dance and tractor and car shows.
The event schedule is as follows:
Friday, July 9
4:30 p.m.: Potato bake and root beer floats. The baked potatoes will cost $4 each and the root beer floats $3.
6:30 p.m.: Commercial Club BINGO in the street dance area. Ten games will be played and cards will cost $1.
7 p.m.: Teen bean bag tournament on Broadway Avenue. The cost of participation will be $10 a person. Prizes will be awarded to the first, second and third place winners.
7 p.m.: Bean bag tournament for 21 and up. Sign-up will be at 6:30.
Dusk: Jule Johnson Entertainment in the Street Dance area.
Dusk: Movie showing.
Saturday, July 10
7 a.m.: New Richland Fire Department pancake breakfast. The cost will be $5 with a Farm & City Days Button and $8 without.
9 a.m.: Announcement of Farm & City Days grand marshal at the New Richland Fire Hall.
9 a.m.: Rain water simulation at the New Richland City Hall
9 a.m.: Farm vs. City 3-person Scramble at the Riverview Golf Course. Cash prizes will be awarded.
9 a.m.: Top 25 Antique Car Show on Broadway near City Hall. Awards will be at 1 p.m.
9 a.m.: Antique tractor show on First Street NW
9 a.m.: Friends of the Library Book Sale at the New Richland Library
9 a.m.: Craft and vendor fair on Broadway
10 a.m.: New Richland Area Historical Society display at the Washburn Hotel
11 a.m.: Kiddie parade on wheels. Parade begins at City Hall and goes to the Care Center. Lunch will be provided for the participating children.
11:30 a.m.: Kid Zone Inflatables at the city park. Wristbands will be available for purchase that day for $5.
11:30 a.m.: Horse-drawn wagon rides with Neal Scott at the city park. Rides will be free. Children under the age of 16 must have an adult with them.
Noon: NRHEG Alumni Association bocce tournament at the city park
1 p.m.: FFA Agricultural Showcase
2:30 p.m.: Kid power pedal tractor pull on Broadway for ages 4-11
5 p.m.: Farm & City Days Parade
8:30 p.m.: Street dance
Sunday, July 11
10 a.m.: Community worship service at the city park. Bring lawn chairs. Immediately following the service will be the drawing for winning button numbers.
11 a.m.: Red Leaf Cafe lunch of shredded beef sandwiches, calico beans, coleslaw, chips and cookies. The cost is $7.50 per person.
11:30 a.m.: New Richland Area Historical Society Display at the Washburn Hotel.
