July Jubilee is full of activities this weekend for the whole family
July Jubilee in Lake Mills will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday and will be filled with activities for people of all ages, including a 5K, a movie night, games, pageants and more.
The festival officially begins on Friday, but a pre-celebration sidewalk sale across from City Hall will take place at noon Thursday, and a movie will be shown in Oakwood Park at dusk.
The schedule for the jubilee from Friday to Sunday is as follows:
Friday, July 9:
11 a.m.: MBT Customer Appreciation Cookout. Barbeque lunch will be served for two hours at 106 Main St.
Noon: Pre-registration for the 5K opens at the Lake Mills Physical Therapy building
5 p.m.: Lake Mills Area Historical Society Annual Wine Tasting & Hors D’oeuvres Fundraiser at 308 S. Lincoln St. The event will go until 7 p.m. and tickets cost $15 per person.
6 p.m.: Community Night in downtown Lake Mills
6 p.m.: Parents for D.C. Bean Bag Tournament Fundraiser at the Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex
6:30 p.m.: Little Mr. and Ms. July Jubilee Contest in downtown Lake Mills. Two randomly-drawn names will be selected as the winners and will help lead the Saturday parade.
6:30 p.m.: Men’s Slowpitch Softball Tournament at Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex. Proceeds go to the Lake Mills Parks and Recreation Department.
8 p.m.: Murphy Brothers Band performs in downtown Lake Mills until midnight
11 p.m.: Dietrich Entertainment After Party
Saturday, July 10:
7:30 a.m.: July Jubilee 5K
10:30 a.m.: July Jubilee Parade on East Main Street, South Lake Street and South 10th Avenue East
11:30 a.m.: Parents for D.C. Community Picnic Fundraiser at Oakwood Park. Food will be served until gone. Entertainment will be available for children.
11:30 a.m.: All-ages talent show at Swallow Coffeehouse
Noon: Men’s slowpitch softball tournament at Leonard Fjelstad Sports Complex
3 p.m.: Kid power pedal pull at Oakwood Park
4 p.m.: Hymn sing-a-long at Salem Lutheran Church in memory of Virginia Thomas
4 p.m.: Live music at the Lazy Acre Vineyard from Kevin Lindgren
7 p.m.: Downtown beer garden opens
8 p.m.: Junk FM
Sunday, July 11:
8 a.m.: American Legion breakfast fundraiser at the Truman Helgeson Civic Center
