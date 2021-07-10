Letter: Jan. 6 insurrection must be fully investigated

I remain very concerned by the Republican response to the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Many Republicans want us to forget that a mob of Trump supporters attacked our government seeking to prevent Vice President Mike Pence from certifying the election of President Biden. Former President Trump told the crowd to march to the Capitol, to fight like hell and to stop democracy. The police, protecting the building and our representatives inside, were viciously attacked. People died. An attack like this has not happened in our country since the Civil War. Yet, Republicans leadership has refused to support a commission to investigate.

Many questions remain.

Recently, the New York Times released a 40-minute video of the riots of Jan. 6 that it compiled over the last six months using thousands of videos and police radio communications. It is easily accessible on the internet if you type in New York Times Day of Rage video.

I believe that it is the duty of every citizen who cares about our democracy to view this and then demand that our representatives fully investigate. This can never happen again.

Mary Hinnenkamp

Albert Lea