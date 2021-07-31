Letter: Prepare to be entertained

After missing the last season, Albert Lea Civic Music will be returning this fall. What a treat for the community to be able to welcome back live performances by national and international artists. The first concert will be held on Sept. 22, featuring Equinox All Stars. There will be six more concerts offered throughout the year. Two concerts from the last season that were canceled due to COVID have been added to this year’s five offerings. This great opportunity provides a wide variety of music performed by outstanding artists. To take advantage of this opportunity, go to www.AlbertLeaCivicMusic.com. Tickets will also be available for purchase at Hy-Vee, Arcadian Bank and the Convention and Visitors Bureau. Prepare to be entertained!

Becky Tennis Hanson

Albert Lea