License plates reported stolen and other reports
Deputies received a report at 1:15 p.m. Tuesday of stolen license plates at 76128 270th St., Clarks Grove.
A front license plate and radio were reported stolen at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday at 310 W. Seventh St. A lock was also cut off.
Damage reported to truck
The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office received a report at 11:06 a.m. Tuesday of damage that was done to a 2014 Dodge pickup at 16971 810th Ave. The owner stated it appeared someone attempted to take the catalytic converter.
2 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Tiffany Kay Ryerson, 41, on a local warrant at 10:26 a.m. Tuesday at 1019 James Ave.
Brandon Lee Crews, 30, reportedly turned himself in on a local warrant at 4:02 a.m. Wednesday at 411 S. Broadway.
Catalytic converter taken off vehicle
A catalytic converter was reported taken off a Honda CRV at 10:34 a.m. Tuesday at Southtown Auto, 1018 S. Broadway.
Items reported stolen
A PlayStation 4 was reported stolen at 2:12 p.m. Tuesday at 604 Larimore Circle.
A money order, ID and Social Security card were reported taken at 4:22 p.m. Tuesday from 603 Fountain St.
Tires reported slashed
Police received a report at 1:26 a.m. Wednesday of an intoxicated person carrying a knife who slashed four tires on a vehicle at 818 Jefferson Ave.
Longtime Albert Lea dentist sells business, to transition to retirement
Six weeks after graduating dental school 45 years ago last March, George Lundstrom moved to Albert Lea and started his... read more