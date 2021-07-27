Outland trophy has eyes on Gopher standout Olson

University of Minnesota offensive lineman Conner Olson was named to the preseason watch list for the 2021 Outland Trophy today by the Football Writers Association of America. The award annually recognizes the top interior lineman in college football.

Olson is in his sixth year at Minnesota and plans to become a doctor when his playing days are over. He redshirted in 2016, but has since started all 45 games of his career from 2017-2020. Olson is a versatile cog to an experienced Minnesota line, as he has started 16 games at left guard, 15 at center and 14 at right guard.

The Monticello, Minn., native is poised to break the Minnesota record for most career starts, which is currently held by former longsnapper Payton Jordahl who started 51 career games in the Maroon and Gold. The record for an offensive player is 50 starts and is held by former quarterback Adam Weber.

Olson was previously named preseason All-Big Ten First Team by Phil Steele Publications after being recognized as All-Big Ten Third Team in 2020 by the conference. He was also named All-Big Ten Honorable Mention in 2018 and 2019.

Olson, who majored in Human Physiology, was named Academic All-Big Ten in 2020, 2019 and 2018. He was a CoSida Academic All-District First-Team selection in 2020 and a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar in 2019-20.