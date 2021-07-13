Should marina go up at skate park site?

If so, skate park could be moved to different place

The Albert Lea City Council heard ideas Monday about putting in a marina at what is now the Albert Lea skate park with boat dock access and access to food, fuel and other amenities.

Albert Lea City Manager Ian Rigg said he wanted to gauge the council’s interest in the overall idea and whether its is something the city should pursue. The city has been approached by a developer who wants to develop a marina on Fountain Lake.

If the idea were to come about at the skate park site, the city would look for a new site for the skate park. The restroom structure at the site would also be rebuilt.

Rigg said people could still utilize City Beach unless the marina expanded in the future.

He said the city would need to look at several factors, including noise, hours of use and zoning changes in considering the option. Food trucks would no longer be allowed to utilize the parking lot there.

In considering new sites for the skate park, Rigg said some new locations for the skate park could be Valley Park, Morin Park, off of Front Street near the channel to Albert Lea Lake, or at the site of where the warehouse burned near the West Main Street viaduct. He said the city is expected to become the owner of that property. There could also be the option of having two skate parks based on demands and expectations.

Rigg said a developer would need to compensate the city for the skate park to assist in relocating it elsewhere.

He said if the council was OK with the general idea, staff could begin developing parameters and expectations for a developer.

City Attorney Kelly Martinez said a separate developer reached out about the idea in 2018 but was denied based on zoning issues. She said the city could also reach back out to that developer if the zoning issues are able to be overcome.

During the regular meeting, 3rd Ward Councilor Jason Howland said he was leery of taking away a significant amount of park space and asked if there had been other sites considered.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen Jr. said at this point the city is not to the point of moving forward on the project, but staff want to make sure it’s an idea that will work for the community.

People are welcome to share their input as well.

Rigg also talked about some other properties the city owns and how the city might be able to get those parcels sold and developed.

Regarding the property across from Trailside Apartments on Front Street, he said the former gas station at the corner of Front Street and Newton Avenue was recently certified as blighted and declared tax-increment finance eligible. He said he would like to market that property and the long stretch next to it in one piece.

He also referenced neighborhoods where the city has multiple lots and how those could be turned into a large district and space for redevelopment by a developer looking to build housing.

Lastly, he discussed lots that the city owns that are in the middle of two other private lots and how the city could sell those for as low as $1 if neighboring property owners would like to combine lots or split those properties and take them on.

Albert Lea Mayor Vern Rasmussen said it does not make sense for the city to own these types of properties, and he would be in support of getting those into private taxpayer hands.

In other action, the council:

• Reduced the prices on tax-forfeited properties in Tiger Hills for the twin home lots. The previous price was $19,000 per lot, and now the price is reduced to $20,000 for a pair of twin home lots.

• Approved a limited use permit between the city and the Minnesota Department of Transportation to allow the city to use the area within the right-of-way of Broadway Avenue for streetscape improvements, including trees, planters, benches, trash receptacles, lighting, light pole banners and brick pavers. The permit allows maintenance and use by the city along and adjacent to South Broadway. The permit will expire June 11, 2031.

• Updated the alternate city treasurer as the current alternate city treasurer Tanya Harms has resigned from the city. Rigg will be new alternate city treasurer.

• Approved an interfund loan transfer for advance to cover certain costs of Tax-Increment Finance District 5-26.

• Approved an interfund loan transfer for advance to cover certain costs of Tax-Increment Finance District 5-27.

• Corrrected inadvertent errors related to the June 28 closed meeting. The agenda item should have been noted as a closed meeting pursuant to state statute.

Look to the Tribune for more about Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro owner Lisa Hanson and others who spoke at the meeting during the public forum.