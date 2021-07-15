Walz signs order restricting ‘conversion therapy’ for minors

ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz signed an executive order aimed at banning so-called conversion therapy Thursday but said it’s just a start and called on the Legislature to make it permanent.

Minnesota is now one of about 24 states that, to varying degrees, ban mental health professionals from seeking to change a person’s sexual orientation. Eleven Minnesota cities already have local bans, including Minneapolis, St. Paul, Rochester and Duluth.

Walz said conversion therapy is a “byzantine, tortuous practice” that’s not supported by any legitimate mental health organization. He said his order empowers state agencies to ensure that no Minnesotans under age 18 are subjected to it, and that insurance companies don’t over it.

“There’s no place for hate in this state, there’s no room for division,” Walz said. “Our LGBTQ+ community is part, and a huge part, of what it means to be one Minnesota. When they are hurt or put through this, we all hurt. And when they succeed, we all succeed.”

Attempts to get a ban through the divided Legislature failed in 2019. Democratic Sen. Scott Dibble, of Minneapolis, said legislation is necessary to ensure that a future governor doesn’t repeal the ban, and to extend it to all Minnesotans.

The Minnesota Family Council called the order “executive overreach” and an attack on the constitutional rights of patients, families and therapists.