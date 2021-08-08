08.03.21 MINUTES

PUBLIC NOTICE

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD

August 3, 2021

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 3, 2021. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Belshan, Forman and Herman. Commissioner Edwin was excused.

Commissioner Forman offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda as presented.

Motion seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21–197 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) 1) Approval of the July 20, 2021 minutes; 2) Approval of Drainage Repairs: CDJ12; CD62; and CDJ9. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates.

Chairman Shoff asked if there was any public comment and there was none.

At approximately 8:45 a.m. Commissioner Shoff started the public hearing regarding County Ditch #23.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. Tim Penny from Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation presented to the Board.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-198 Accepting the Resignation of Melissa Schreiber. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 21-199 Permission to Fill the Freeborn County Social Worker / Case Manager Position. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman.

After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-200. Approving a Lot Consolidation for Dak and Lydia Sorenson. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Belshan offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-201 Accepting the County Veterans Service Office Operation Enhancement Grant Program, FY 2022. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-202 Setting the 2019 Salary for the Freeborn County Sheriff. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-203 Setting the 2020 Salary for the Freeborn County Sheriff. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Belshan. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Forman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-204 Setting the 2021 Salary for the Freeborn County Sheriff. Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Herman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved.

Commissioner Herman offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 21-205 Approval of Claims. General Fund $424,821.33; County Road & Bridge $191,445.06; Human Services $101,923.23; Public Health $40,251.88; Capital Improvement $47,374.26; County Ditch $118,109.73; Trust & Agency $206,475.35; Payroll Clearing Fund $29,639.38; Turtle Creek Watershed $21,033.61; FUND TOTALS $1,181.073.83. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 64. Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $8,429.44. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Forman. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted.

Chair, Commissioner Shoff adjourned the meeting at 9:06 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

By: Christopher N. Shoff, Chair Attest: Thomas Jensen, Clerk/Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 21, 2021

08.03.21 MINUTES