1 arrested for domestic assault and other reports

Police arrested Donald Vander Hale, 55, for felony domestic assault at 3:39 a.m. Thursday at 415 1/2 W. Main St.

1 charged with possession

Police held Nathan Lee Goskeson, 41, on a charge of fifth-degree possession at 5:13 a.m. Thursday after receiving a report of someone stealing from a scrap trailer at 2101 Consul St.

Illegal dumping reported

Police received a report at 9:43 a.m. Thursday of items that were illegally dumped in a dumpster in the south annex parking lot of Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea.

Lock cut off storage unit

A lock was reported cut off a storage unit at 11:22 a.m. Thursday at 401 Pilot St.

1 arrested on warrant

Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested Spencer Troy Sternhagen on a Renville County felony warrant at 8:36 a.m. Thursday at 217 Concord St. in Emmons.

Break-in reported

A break-in was reported at 3:22 p.m. Thursday at 89096 Oakland Ave. in Oakland. Nothing was reported missing but two small padlocks were cut off.