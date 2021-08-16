2020 census: Almost two-thirds of area small towns see decline in population

Of the small towns in the Tribune’s coverage area, only six had an increase in population when comparing the 2020 census to the one 10 years ago.

Conger, Hayward, Hollandale, Hartland, New Richland and Wells saw increases in the number of people in their communities, albeit by only a few people in some cases.

Here’s the full list:

Alden

2010 census: 661

2020 census: 583

Bricelyn

2010 census: 365

2020 census: 348

Clarks Grove

2010 census: 706

2020 census: 694

Conger

2010 census: 146

2020 census: 153

Ellendale

2010 census: 691

2020 census: 676

Emmons

2010 census: 391

2020 census: 367

Freeborn

2010 census: 297

2020 census: 264

Geneva

2010 census: 555

2020 census: 508

Glenville

2010 census: 643

2020 census: 568

Hayward

2010 census: 250

2020 census: 252

Hartland

2010 census: 315

2020 census: 321

Hollandale 2010 census: 303 2020 census: 308

Kiester

2010 census: 501

2020 census: 488

Manchester

2010 census: 57

2020 census: 52

New Richland

2010 census: 1,203

2020 census: 1,229

Twin Lakes

2010 census: 151

2020 census: 134

Wells

2010 census: 2,343

2020 census: 2,410