2022 PROPOSED BUDGET HEARING

PUBLIC NOTICE

Hearing on the proposed Administrative Levy budget for 2022 for Turtle Creek Watershed District will be held on Tuesday August 17th,2021 at 5:15P.M. at the Government Center in Hollandale, Mn.

The total dollars budgeted for the year 2022 is $114,000.00. Line items are available at the hearing, in the monthly minutes, on the internet or through the Administrative person at Mower SWCD office.

Respectfully Submitted,

Nancy K. Finley Recording Secretary