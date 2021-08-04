August 4, 2021

2022 PROPOSED BUDGET HEARING

By Submitted

Published 10:47 am Wednesday, August 4, 2021

PUBLIC NOTICE
Hearing on the proposed Administrative Levy budget for 2022 for Turtle Creek Watershed District will be held on Tuesday August 17th,2021 at 5:15P.M. at the Government Center in Hollandale, Mn.
The total dollars budgeted for the year 2022 is $114,000.00. Line items are available at the hearing, in the monthly minutes, on the internet or through the Administrative person at Mower SWCD office.

Respectfully Submitted,
Nancy K. Finley Recording Secretary

