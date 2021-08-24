PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-983

Estate of Joan Syse, aka Joan K. Syse, and aka Joan McGuire Syse, Decedent

NOTICE AND ORDER

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND

APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on August 31 2021 at 10:45 (a.m.) a hearing will be held in this Court at 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Will of the Decedent, dated April 17, 2014, and for the appointment of Arlow Rugland, whose address is 389- 510th Street, Northwood, IA 50459 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an UNSUPERVISED administration.

Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised; the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.

A charitable beneficiary may request notice of the probate proceedings be given to the Attorney General pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 501B.41; subdivision 5.

JULY 18, 2021

BY THE COURT

Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Attorney for Personal Representative

Name Allan L. Halvorsen

Firm: Goldman, Sturtz & Halvorsen

Street: 137 North Broadway, PO Box 1009

City, State, ZIP: Albert Lea, MN 56007

Attorney License No: 219733

Telephone: (507) 373-1409

Email: ahalvorsen@gshlawofc.com.

Albert Lea Tribune: Jul. 24 and 31, 2021

24-PR-21-983