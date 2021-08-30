36 new COVID-19 cases reported in Freeborn County

Thirty-six new COVID-19 cases were reported in Freeborn County on Monday, according to the update from local health officials.

The data is for new cases as of 4 a.m. Friday. Data from the weekend will be released on Tuesday.

The county now has 151 active cases.

According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, the new cases included the following:

Three people ages 0 to 4

Four people ages 5 to 9

Five people between 10 and 14

Four people between 15 and 19

Two people in their 20s

Nine people in their 30s

Four people in their 40s

Two people in their 50s

One person in their 60s

One person in their 70s

One person in their 80s

The following new cases were reported in other area counties:

Faribault County: nine new cases

Mower County: 16 new cases

Steele County: 37 new cases

Waseca County: 12 new cases

Statewide, 1,918 new cases were reported and six deaths, including one person between 80 and 84 in Steele County.