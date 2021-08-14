PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota

Mower County

District Court

Judicial District:3rd

Court File Number:

50-JV-21-1433

Juvenile

Summons and Notice

Termination of Parental

Rights Matter

In the Matter of the Welfare of the Child(ren)of : Amy Gomez, mother Italo Gomez , presumed father and Austin Navarro alleged father

NOTICE TO: Italo Gomez, above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).

1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Avenue, NE, Suite3 , Austin, Minnesota, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.

2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 201 2nd Avenue NE, Suite 3, Austin, Minnesota, on October 6, 2021 at 2:30 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.

3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.

4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.

5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.

WITNESS, the Honorable Jeffrey Kritzer

Judge of District Court

BY: Kristine M. Bartness

Court Administrator

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 14, 21 and 28, 2021

50-JV-21-1433