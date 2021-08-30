ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

City of Albert Lea

Albert Lea, Minnesota

509 Main Street East Demolition of Existing Structures

City Project Number: 1806

SAP: 101-010-014

The City of Albert Lea will accept sealed bids for public opening at the office of the City Clerk, City Center, Albert Lea, Minnesota, until 3:00 PM, September 21, 2021, for furnishing all labor, material, and equipment for the 509 Main Street East Demolition of Existing Structures.

The extent of the work involved is furnishing all labor and materials for the 509 Main Street East Demolition of Existing Structures together with related subsidiary and incidental work including: Building and Site Demolition and Stabilization.

BIDS CLOSE 3:00 PM, September 21, 2021

Plans and specifications governing the construction of the proposed improvements have been prepared by WHKS & Co., Engineers, Planners, and Surveyors, Rochester, Minnesota, which plans and specifications and prior proceedings of the City Council referring to and defining said proposed improvements are hereby made a part of this notice and the proposed contract by reference, and the proposed contract shall be executed in compliance therewith.

Copies of said plans and specifications are now on file in the office of the City Engineer, City Center, 221 E. Clark St, Albert Lea, MN, for examination by bidders. Bid forms, plans and specifications are available to download for a $25 charge at www.questcdn.com, please use eBidDoc #8000967. A hardcopy of the plans, specifications, and proposals may be obtained at the office of the City Engineer for a $35.00 nonrefundable fee. Only listed planholders will be allowed to bid this project.

A certified check or bidders bond made payable to the City of Albert Lea in an amount equal to 5% of the total amount bid must accompany each proposal, such amount to be forfeited to the City in the event the bidder fails to enter into a Contract if awarded the bid.

The City Center is currently open to the public. Bidders are advised that due to the current state of the COVID-19 pandemic, masking is required in all City facilities including the City Center. Contractors are encouraged to submit bids via mail or parcel service to: Attn: City Clerk, City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007.

The City reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive informalities, and to accept any bid deemed to be most favorable to the interests of the City.

Patrick Ian Rigg

City Manager

DATED: August 27, 2021