PUBLIC NOTICE

HEADWATERS

STREAMBANK HABITAT

RESTORATION

AND SHELL ROCK RIVER STREAMBANK

RESTORATION

SHELL ROCK RIVER

WATERSHED DISTRICT

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed bids for the HEADWATERS STREAMBANK HABITAT RESTORATION AND SHELL ROCK RIVER STREAMBANK RESTORATION in Albert Lea, Minnesota, will be received by the Owner at the office of the Shell Rock River Watershed District, 214 West Main Street, Albert Lea, MN 56007 until 2:00 p.m. CDST, September 8, 2021, then publicly opened and read aloud.

The Work consists of furnishing all labor, materials, equipment, skills, and performing all operations required to construct the Work. The Work involves restoration and stabilization of approximately 700 feet of Shell Rock River within the Panicum Prairie WMA and approximately 7,300 feet of Shell Rock River within the Juglans Woods AMA south of Albert Lea, Minnesota. The Work includes, but is not limited to, mobilization and demobilization; control of water to perform work; furnishing, installing, and maintaining erosion control measures, site preparation including clearing and grubbing with select tree removal, removal and salvage of larger diameter trees (salvage trunk and root ball) to be used in-stream revetments and toe wood for bank stabilization, and preparing site access routes. Restoration work includes installing stream bank stabilization measures including field stone rip rap with toe wood, excavating and grading for installation of rock riffles, and installing wood revetments including drop trees and permeable dikes. Also included is installing erosion control blanket, seeding and mulching, performing site cleanup; restoring and seeding of all disturbed areas, all as provided for in the Bidding Documents. All quantities and work items in this advertisement for bid are approximate and not guaranteed.

The potential bidder’s attention is directed to the Instructions to Bidders (IB-22.01) with regard to the mandatory pre-bid site review scheduled to be held on August 26, 2021 beginning at 2 p.m. CDT. Meet at the Shell Rock River Watershed District office (214 West Main St).

Complete digital project documents are available at www.questcdn.com. You may download the digital plan documents for twenty dollars ($20.00) by inputting Quest Project #7976105 on the website’s Project Search page. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952 233 1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, downloading, and working with this digital project information. An optional paper set of project documents may also be examined and/or obtained at the office of the Engineer. Potential bidders may obtain the documents for a nonrefundable price of one hundred dollars ($100.00) per set. Please make your check payable to Barr Engineering Co. and send it to 4300 MarketPointe Drive, Suite 200, Bloomington, Minnesota 55435. Please contact us at Phone: 952 832 2600; or Fax: 952 832 2601 if you have any questions. Partial sets of documents will not be issued.

The total combined bid of the lowest responsible bidder is intended to be accepted on or before the expiration of sixty (60) days after the date of the opening of bids. The Owner, however, reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to wave any minor irregularities, informalities or discrepancies, and further reserves the right to award the contract in the best interest of the Shell Rock River Watershed District.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Aug. 14, 2021

BIDS