Bullet hole reported in window and other reports

A bullet hole was reported in a window at 9:25 a.m. Thursday at 115 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested on domestic abuse no contact order violation

Police arrested Israel Brigido Villarreal, 24, on a domestic abuse no contact order violation at 2:15 a.m. Thursday at 1904 Bridge Ave.

Window broken, items taken

A driver’s side window was reported busted out at 7:41 a.m. Thursday at 525 Minnesota Ave. A checkbook and binoculars were taken.

Dog bite reported

Police received a report at 10:55 a.m. Thursday of a person delivering a package who was reportedly bitten by a dog at 1911 Johnson St.

Vehicle reported stolen

Police received a report at 5:18 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was stolen from 920 W. Front St.