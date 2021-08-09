Cars broken into at fair and other reports

A car was reported broken into at 11:43 p.m. Friday at the Freeborn County Fair, 1105 Bridge Ave. Cash was missing.

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9 mm handgun was reported taken out of a pickup at 12:19 p.m. Saturday at the Freeborn County Fair, 1105 Bridge Ave.

Deputies received a report of a vehicle that was rummaged through at 12:10 a.m. Sunday at the Freeborn County Fair. Nothing appeared to be taken.

Break-in, thefts reported in Hartland

Deputies received a report at 12:36 p.m. Thursday of a shop that was broken into at 521 Broadway in Hartland. Tools and a toolbox were taken.

A radio was reported stolen out of a vehicle at 5:11 p.m. Thursday at 503 Main St. in Hartland.

Gas drive-offs reported

A gas drive-off was reported at 5:31 p.m. Thursday at 105 North Star Road in Alden.

A gas drive-off was reported at 10:09 p.m. Thursday at 23087 State Highway 13 in Albert Lea.

Items reported stolen

Deputies received a report at 1:01 p.m. Saturday of a TV, instruments, medication and an ATV trailer that were taken someone within the last week at 31054 655th Ave., Hartland. Damage was also reported to the mailbox, and a package was taken from the front step.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies arrested Jayson Joseph Ronald Bailey, 24, on a warrant and cited him for seat belt violation after a traffic stop at 9:04 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of East Main Street and Prospect Avenue.

Deputies arrested Felipe Ambriz Becerra, 30, on a local warrant at 3:22 p.m. Sunday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested William Eugene Yancey, 57, at 2:02 p.m. Saturday on a local warrant at 715 Fountain St.

Police arrested Allen Frank Dammann, 36, on a local warrant after a crash at 11:48 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Garfield Avenue and East Main Street.

Mailbox reported shot

Deputies received a report of a mailbox that had been shot at 10:14 a.m. Sunday at 29208 645th Ave., Hartland. The owner reported hearing two gunshots at about 10 p.m. the night before.

Thefts reported

Four wheels and tires were reported stolen at 7:45 a.m. Friday at 2517 Bridge Ave.

Tabs were reported taken off a vehicle at 1:10 p.m. Saturday at 826 S. Fourth Ave.

Break-in reported

Police received a report at 9:26 p.m. Friday that someone had broken into a house at 602 Minnesota Ave. and wrote things on the wall.

Assault, theft reported

An assault and theft were reported at 2:26 a.m. Saturday at 134 W. William St.

Fraudulent use of card reported

Police received a report at 9:18 a.m. Saturday that someone had fraudulently used a Hy-Vee Gas card at 2717 Bridge Ave.

1 arrested for drug possession

Police arrested Jayne Irene Stout, 47, for drug possession and drug driving while intoxicated at 4:07 p.m. Saturday at 310 W. Seventh St.

1 cited for DWI after crash into tree

Police cited Nathan James Nelson, 23, for fourth-degree driving while intoxicated and inattentive driving after a vehicle reportedly hit a tree at 10:10 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Fountain Street and Lakeview Boulevard.

Damage reported in store

Police received a report at 10:40 a.m. Sunday of damage that had been caused by juveniles in Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.

Damage reported to door

Police received a report at 12:02 p.m. Sunday that someone tried to burn a hole in a door at 126 W. Clark St.

Stove fire reported

A stove was reported on fire at 2:19 p.m. Sunday at 926 S. First Ave.