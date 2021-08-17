Catalytic converters stolen and other reports
A catalytic converter was reported taken off a car at 9:31 a.m. Monday at 1410 Olsen Drive. The theft occurred sometime in the last week.
A catalytic converter was reported stolen at 5:34 p.m. Monday at 204 S. Newton Ave. The theft reportedly happened sometime between July 7 and the date of reporting.
1 arrested after theft
Police arrested Michael Eric Blomquist for driving after cancellation and theft after receiving a report of a theft at 5:45 p.m. Monday at Walmart, 1550 Blake Ave.
Possible unemployment fraud reported
Police received a report of possible unemployment fraud at 2:27 p.m. Monday at 1122 E. Richway Drive.
Vehicle damaged
Police received a report at 5:16 p.m. of damage that occurred to a vehicle at 821 S. Broadway after an argument.
School board votes in new health and safety measures; votes down COVID masking review motion
The Albert Lea school board on Monday took action on a number of items, including approving health and safety measures... read more