August 11, 2021

Catalytic converters cut off of vehicles

By Staff Reports

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, August 11, 2021

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday at 22085 892nd Ave., Oakland. 

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove. 

 

Shed broken into, items stolen

A construction shed was reported broken into at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday at 852 Oak Shore Drive in Emmons. Power tools and lights were taken.

 

Warrants served

A warrant was served on Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28, at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway. 

A warrant was served on James Kolby Lund, 49, at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

 

Damage reported

Criminal damage to property was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at 211 W. Richway Drive.

 

Possible unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud at 519 Triangle Drive. 

 

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that had been hit the day before at 807 S. Third Ave. 

 

Cars broken into

A car was reported broken into at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday at 203 W. Clark St. 

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at 143 W. Clark St. 

 

Trailer stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at 1011 Hammer Road. 

 

Building damaged

Damage was reported to a building at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at 901 S. Broadway. The owner stated someone had hit the side of the business either on Sunday or Monday and then left. 

 

Garage door egged

A garage door was reported egged at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at 205 Charlotte Ave.

