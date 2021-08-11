Catalytic converters cut off of vehicles

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 6:34 a.m. Tuesday at 22085 892nd Ave., Oakland.

A catalytic converter was reported cut off a vehicle at 5:38 a.m. Wednesday at 100 First Ave. NE in Clarks Grove.

Shed broken into, items stolen

A construction shed was reported broken into at 9:09 a.m. Tuesday at 852 Oak Shore Drive in Emmons. Power tools and lights were taken.

Warrants served

A warrant was served on Athena Alizabeth Berg, 28, at 5:11 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

A warrant was served on James Kolby Lund, 49, at 5:12 p.m. Tuesday at 411 S. Broadway.

Damage reported

Criminal damage to property was reported at 8:09 a.m. Tuesday at 211 W. Richway Drive.

Possible unemployment fraud reported

Police received a report at 8:47 a.m. Tuesday of possible unemployment fraud at 519 Triangle Drive.

Mailbox damaged

Police received a report at 10:09 a.m. Tuesday of a mailbox that had been hit the day before at 807 S. Third Ave.

Cars broken into

A car was reported broken into at 11:17 a.m. Tuesday at 203 W. Clark St.

A vehicle was reported rummaged through at 1:02 p.m. Tuesday at 143 W. Clark St.

Trailer stolen

A trailer was reported stolen at 12:13 p.m. Tuesday at 1011 Hammer Road.

Building damaged

Damage was reported to a building at 2:22 p.m. Tuesday at 901 S. Broadway. The owner stated someone had hit the side of the business either on Sunday or Monday and then left.

Garage door egged

A garage door was reported egged at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday at 205 Charlotte Ave.