August 10, 2021

Class of 1951 reunion approaching

By Submitted

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, August 10, 2021

The Albert Lea High School class of 1951 will meet for their 70th class reunion on Thursday, Aug. 26 for noon lunch at Wedgewood Cove. 

All classmates, spouses and/or friends are welcome.

For reservations contact Paul Anderson at 373-2729 or Carol (Troe) Olson  at 373-5279.

