Class of 1951 reunion approaching
The Albert Lea High School class of 1951 will meet for their 70th class reunion on Thursday, Aug. 26 for noon lunch at Wedgewood Cove.
All classmates, spouses and/or friends are welcome.
For reservations contact Paul Anderson at 373-2729 or Carol (Troe) Olson at 373-5279.
