Class of 1955 reunion approaching
The class of 1955 reunion luncheon will be at 11 a.m. Sept. 10 at Wedgewood Cove. The cost is $21, which includes coffee, tax and tip, to be paid at the door that day. There will be four menu choices that can be modified for diet needs. For reservations, contact 623-285-5400 or email rchigashi@aol.com. Deadline for registration is Aug. 31.
