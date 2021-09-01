Court dispositions: Aug. 19-25

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug 19

Marissa Marie Leidall, 32, 304 11 St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after cancellation. Fees $280.

Ethan Christian Kalenze, 49, 1438 Martin Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety. Local confinement 180 days, stay 180 days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $355. Count 2: Uninsured vehicle. Dismissed.

Alan Martinez, 25, 3937 18th Ave. NW, Rochester. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 90 days, stay 88 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $680. Count 3: Gross misdemeanor – possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 4: Speeding – exceed limit. Fees $300.

Aug 20

Derrick Dewayne Edwards, 37, 215 2nd St. E, Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, stay 335 days, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation four years. Fees $1,005. Count 2: DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 3: Misdemeanor – open bottle law. Dismissed.

Keng Hang, 31, Freeborn County Jail. Count 1: Felony – burglary third-degree. Commit to commissioner of corrections – Minnesota Correctional Facility-St. Cloud – 24 months. Fees $205. Count 2: Third-degree methamphetamine possession – felony. Dismissed.

Max David Nelson, 40, 718 Park Dr. SE, Hastings. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probation one year. Fees $75.

Emmanuel Dak Wal, 26, 334 William St. W, Apt 2, Albert Lea. Count 1: Fifth-degree gross misdemeanor possession of controlled substance. Local confinement 365 days, stay 302 days, credit for time served 63 days. Supervised probation two years. Fees $130.

Kuka Aurelia Gonzalez, 30, 2545 Cedar Ave. S, Minneapolis. Count 1: Unregistered vehicle. Fees $180.

Madison Drew Kersey, 22, 900 5th St. E, Northfield. Count 1: Felony possession of methamphetamine – Fifth-degree. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor possessions of over 1.4 grams marijuana in motor vehicle. Local confinement 90 days, stay 86 days, credit for time served four days. Unsupervised probation one year. Fees $355. Count 3: Petty misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Dismissed.

Francisca Let Martinez Arenas, 40, 640 Marshall St. Unit 2, Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $180. Count 2: Speeding 50/40. Fees $40.

Lar Wah, 33, 1337 Arkwright St. Apt. 205, St. Paul. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Aug 24

Arnoldo Salazar Barrientos Jr., 42, PO Box 503, Albert Lea. Count1: Driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 32, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Zemecha Owar Gora, 36, 1420 ½ Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Speed exceeded in special zone, 50/30. Fees $220.

Robert Leroy Marshall, 46, 307 Water St., Adams. Count 1: Speeding 79/60. Fees $140. Count 2: Driving after cancellation. Fees $200.

Aug 25

Seth Galen Kilian-Bock, 25, 807 9th St. E, Albert Lea. (April 2021 offence) Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Local confinement 90 days, credit for time served 90 days. Fees $80. (June 2021 offense) Count 1: Misdemeanor trespass – occupy/enter dwelling/locked/posted. Dismissed. Count 2: Misdemeanor obstruct legal process – Interfere with peace officer. Dismissed.

Leann Eillen Stevermer, 43, 316 E 11th St., Blue Earth. Count 1: Traffic – open bottle law, misdemeanor. Fees $180.

Anthony Jerome Woodraska, 32, 321 Brown Ave., Walters. Count 1: Theft of motor fuel from retailer. Local confinement 90 days, stay 53 days, credit for time served 37 days. Restitution $60.01. Fees $80.

Erik Lee Anderson, 32, 716 Lincoln Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: No proof of insurance. Fees $200.