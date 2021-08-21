Court dispositions: Aug. 4-5, 2021

Freeborn County District Court

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.

Aug. 4

Anthony Nick Barela, 30, 411 Maurice Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor- operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement 60 days, stay zero, credit for time served 53 days. Fees $415.

Brock James Barrientos, 19, 819 Garfield Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Driving without a valid license. Fees $250.

Rylee Paige Bjorklund, 19, 220 Wilson St., Alden. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $180.

Collin Scott Clark Johnson, 18, 2020 Hague Ave. S., Hollandale. Count 1: Driver’s license-driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Lily Ann Garcia, 34, 215 Court St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for 180 days. Fees $75. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation for 180 days. Fees $75.

Eulia Renett Hulett, 47, St. Paul. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Dismissed. Count 2: Domestic assault – misdemeanor – commits act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Local confinement 60 days, stay zero, credit for time served 59 days. Fees $155.

Ibrahim Abdelhadi Ibrahim, 37, 4233 Quincey St. NE, Columbia Heights. Domestic Abuse – misdemeanor – violate order for protection. Local confinement two days, stay zero, credit for time served two days. Supervised probation one year. Fees $150.

Peter Joseph Jilk Jr., 26, 405 Court St., Albert Lea. Driver’s license-driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Kameron William Larsen, 18, 1104 Marie Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor consumption under 21. Fees $310. Count 2: Traffic – open bottle law. Fees $110.

William Diaz Rivera, 56, 425 W. College St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Parking zone violation. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation without conviction one year. Count 2: Public nuisances – condition that annoys/injures/endagers. Continued for dismissal. Unsupervised probation one year.

Stephanie Mae Sargent, 32, 209 Charlotte Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – drivers license – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Gerald Leroy Shaffer, 41, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. (December 2020 offense) Count 1: Felony Theft. Local confinement 89 days, stay zero, credit for time served 89 days. Restitution $2,400. Fees $155.

Gerald Leroy Shaffer, 41, Freeborn County Detention Center, Albert Lea. (January 2021 offense) Count 1: Third-degree felony burglary. Dismissed. Count 2: Theft – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement 365 days, stay 276 days for two years credit for time served 89 days. Unsupervised probation two years. Fees $155.

Bradley Jerome Connolly, 36, 1046 Redwood Place, Owatonna. Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 60 days, stay 60 days for two year. Supervised probation two years. Fees $605. Count 2: DWI – fourth-degree – driving while impaired. Dismissed.

Hayley Marie Waalkens, 28, 1808 Marshall St. SE, Albert Lea. Driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Lindsey Stephon Demond, 32, 607 W. Oakland Ave., Austin. Count 1: No Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

William H Fox, 44, 5 Maple Ave., Toronto, ON. Speeding 94/70. Fees $220.

Travis Mitchell Oyer, 31, 82306 200th St., Hayward. (February 2020 offense) Count 1: DWI – misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 90 days, stay 90 days for one year. Supervised probation one year. Fees $605. Count 3: Possession of Drug Paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited. Dismissed.

Travis Mitchell Oyer, 31, 82306 200th St., Hayward. (July 2020 offense) Count 1: DWI – third-degree misdemeanor – driving while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 2: DWI – third-degree gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement 365 days, stay 365 days for two years. Supervised probation two year. Fees $980.

Aug. 5

Charlize Ann Aguilera, 20, 275 Morin Rd., Alden. Count 1: (May 2021 offense) Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280 Count 2: Traffic – regulation – no proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Charlize Ann Aguilera, 20, 275 Morin Rd., Alden. Count 1: (July 2021 offense) Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Shannon Henry, 22, 114 3rd Ave. S., Albert Lea. Domestic abuse no contact order – misdemeanor – violate no contact order. Dismissed.

Robert Edward Neudecker, 70, 25 2nd St., Twin Lakes. Felony terroristic threats. Dismissed