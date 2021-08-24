COVID-19 active cases continue to rise
Freeborn County’s active COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise with 49 new cases reported Tuesday.
The new cases were from between 4 a.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Monday.
According to the Freeborn County Public Health Department, there are now 112 active cases in the county.
The new cases included the following:
• One person between 0 and 4
• Three people between 5 and 9
• Three people between 10 and 14
• Two people between 15 and 19
• Seven people in their 20s
• Twelve people in their 30s
• Six people in their 40s
• Seven people in their 50s
• Four people in their 60s
• Two people in their 70s
• Two people in their 80s
Two new hospitalizations were also reported.
Area counties also saw substantial increases with the following new cases reported Tuesday:
• 13 new cases in Faribault County
• 66 new cases in Mower County
• 54 new cases in Steele County
• 28 new cases in Waseca County
Statewide, 3,838 new cases were reported, along with eight new deaths.
