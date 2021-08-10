Peak energy alert issued
Freeborn-Mower Electric Cooperative and Dairyland Power issued a peak alert Tuesday due to demand for electricity on the regional grid today.
Members are asked to conserve electricity between 2 and 6 p.m.. Elevated peak demand leads to higher power costs during the peak alert.
People can conserve electricity by doing the following:
• Lowering their thermostat to 68 degrees or lower.
• Running the dishwasher after 8 p.m. and opening the door to air dry.
• Doing laundry before or after the peak alert, and using cold water when washing clothes.
• Reheating leftovers in the microwave.
• Finding a new book or magazine to read instead of watching TV.
• Play board games instead of video games.
• Wait to bathe until after 8 p.m. Set the thermostat on your water heater to 120 degrees.
People can help keep rates stable and affordable by conserving electricity during the peak alert period.
Much of Minnesota sees rain, but not enough to break drought
By Hannah Yang, Minnesota Public Radio News Much of Minnesota saw rain this weekend — heavy in some places —... read more