David English

David Arlo English, 78, of Onalaska passed away Thursday August 26, 2021, at his home with his family. He was born September 28, 1942, in Minneapolis to Arlo and Josephine (Voit) English. On June 20, 1964, he married JoAnn Goldman. David was a 1960 graduate from Albert Lea High School. In 1964, he received a BA in mathematics from St. Mary’s University. He later received a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin – La Crosse. In 1964, David was hired at Aquinas High School as a math teacher and wrestling coach. He served as a wrestling coach for 15 years. He continued to serve as a teacher until his retirement in 2000. In 1979, David was recognized for his outstanding coaching career. Under David’s direction, Aquinas won 2 consecutive WISAA State Championships, 5 Conference Championships and 7 city titles. In 2011 he was granted the St. Francis Staff Award for having a significant impact on the students at Aquinas High School.

David also worked part-time for the Onalaska Parks and Recreation Department as a member of the grounds crew and youth baseball staff. His service to the Onalaska Parks Department continued after his retirement from Aquinas until June of 2021. He enjoyed many passions including hunting, fishing, bird watching, Twins, Vikings, and Loggers games, and especially the events his grandchildren participated in.

Survivors include his wife of 57 years, JoAnn; his children, Michael (Patricia) of Elko, MN, Steven of St. Paul MN., Bruce (Amy) of Lakeville, MN; and Todd (Amy) of La Crosse WI, nine grandchildren, one brother, Dennis (Nancy) English of Prior Lake, MN; five sisters, Carol Haroldson of Albert Lea, Patricia (Roger) Rynerson of Albert Lea, Kathleen English of North Port, Florida, Deanna (Larry) Ille of Albert Lea, Maureen (Mike) Buhl of Fountain Hills, AZ,; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Judy and Jerry Qualley, Bob and Pat Goldman, Suzie and Paul Close; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Alvin and Florence Goldman; and his brothers-in-law Lyle Folie and Darwin Haroldson.

A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM Thursday September 2 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Onalaska, 1031 Main St. Father Steven Kachel will preside. Burial will be held at the Onalaska City Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 PM Wednesday at The Gathering Place, 133 Mason St., Onalaska and the day of the funeral at 9:30AM at the church.

The. family has designated Aquinas High School and the Onalaska Park & Recreation for memorials.