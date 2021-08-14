Duplicate Bridge results

Duplicate Bridge is played twice a week at the Senior Center in Austin: at noon Tuesdays and 11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. Players come from Austin, Albert Lea, Rose Creek, Northwood and Mason City. This week’s Tuesdays ( 5 1/2 tables) winners were the following:

• First: Jim Fisher and Dave Ring

• Second: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

• Third: Joann Maxfield and Harriet Oldenberg

• Fourth: Barb Rofshus and Lorraine Quinlan

• Fifth: Gail and Ray Schmidt

Six tables were played Wednesday. The winners were the following:

• First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

• Second: Joyce Crowe and Dave Ring

• Third: Gail and Ray Schmidt

• Fourth: Theresa Baldus and Larry Heimsness

• Fifth: Jaynard Johnson and John Karnes

• Sixth: Romelle Enderson and Edna Knobbe

A new player was added this week, and there is still plenty of room for others who would like to play the competitive game of bridge.