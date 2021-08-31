PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE COURT DIVISION

Court File No. 24-PR-21-968

In RE: Estate of LeRoy A. Thoreson, Deceased

ORDER AND NOTICE

OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT

OF PERSONAL

REPRESENTATIVE IN

UNSUPERVISED

ADMINISTRATION AND

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS AND CREDITORS:

It is Ordered and Notice is hereby given that on the 9th day of September, 2021, at 2:00pm via zoom, a hearing will be held in the above named Court at Albert Lea, Minnesota, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the will of the above named decedent, dated January 29, 2009, and for the appointment of Donna M. Thoreson, whose address is 2003 Paradise Road, Albert Lea, MN 56007, as personal representative of the estate of the above named decedent in unsupervised administration, and that any objections thereto must be filed with the Court. That if proper, and no objections are filed, said personal representative will be appointed to administer the estate, to collect all assets, pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, and sell real and personal property, and do all necessary acts for the estate. Upon completion of the administration, the representative shall file a final account for the allowance and shall distribute the estate to the persons thereunto entitled as ordered by the Court, and close the estate. Please see notice of remote hearing with instructions.

Notice is further given that ALL CREDITORS having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or to the Clerk of the Court within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred.

/s/Steven R. Schwab

Judge of District Court dated

Jason J. Iacovino

Attorney at Law

415 E. Main St.

Blooming Prairie, MN 55917

(507) 583-6663

Attorney Registration Number 0386770

Albert Lea Tribune: Aug. 21 and 28, 2021

EST/THORESON, L.