2020 Census: Freeborn County’s population declines — but remains above 30,000

Freeborn County’s population decreased 360 people from 2010 to 2020, according to data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The 2020 Census shows the county’s total population declined from 31,255 in 2010 to 30,895 in 2020, or a decrease of 1.2%.

Decreases were also reported in neighboring Faribault and Waseca counties, with a decrease in populations of 4.3% and 0.9%, respectively.

Mower and Steele counties, on the contrary, saw increases of over 2% each, with Mower County surpassing 40,000 people.

Freeborn County’s diversity continues to increase

In addition to overall county population counts, the data showed diversity of the populations.

According to the Census data, Freeborn County’s population is diversifying, with 84.1% of respondents, or 25,988 people identifying themselves as white. In 2010, that figure was 29,121, or 93.2% of the population.

Increases were reported in all minority race categories except for one, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander, where there was a decrease in 13 people.

About 10.3%, or 3,183 people, identified themselves as Hispanic, and 1,148 people identified as Asian, up from 238 in 2000. Black or African American increased from 231 to 486.

People who identified as two or more races increased from 518 in 2000 to 1,857 in 2020.

