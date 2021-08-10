August 10, 2021

Flight winners at the Green Lea club tournament were, from left, Bucky Rasmussen and Dan Wittmer, white tee flight low gross; Chris Baas, men's club champion; Paddy Hoium, women's club champion; and Scott Rasmussen, men's senior champion. Provided

Green Lea crowns club tournament champions

By Submitted

Green Lea Golf Course held its annual club tournament July 31. Here are the winners from each flight:

Gold tee flight

Low gross – Scott Rasmussen 75

Low net – Earl Krieger 71

White tee flight

Low gross – Bucky Rasmussen/Dan Wittmer 78

Low net – Jerry Bibus 72

Men’s club champion

Chris Baas 67

Josh Jordahl 74

Women’s club champion

Low gross – Paddy Hoium 93

Low net – Jane Loge 78

