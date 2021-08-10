Green Lea crowns club tournament champions
Green Lea Golf Course held its annual club tournament July 31. Here are the winners from each flight:
Gold tee flight
Low gross – Scott Rasmussen 75
Low net – Earl Krieger 71
White tee flight
Low gross – Bucky Rasmussen/Dan Wittmer 78
Low net – Jerry Bibus 72
Men’s club champion
Chris Baas 67
Josh Jordahl 74
Women’s club champion
Low gross – Paddy Hoium 93
Low net – Jane Loge 78
