High school goes under lockdown; police take man into custody

Albert Lea High School went under a short lockdown Tuesday morning.

Albert Lea Area Schools Superintendent Mike Funk said a man entered the high school and was asked to leave but refused. Per the school’s policy, classes were locked down.

Albert Lea Public Safety Director J.D. Carlson said the man attempted to bypass staff at the pool entrance, and staff were able to contain him and call police.

Police took the man into custody near the Tiger entrance of the school, and he was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for an evaluation pending charges.

Carlson said the entire police department responded. The first officer arrived in less than four minutes.

Police reviewed video footage to verify the man was by himself.

Funk said classes were locked down for seven minutes.

