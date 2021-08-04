Letter: Friends of the Library book sale a success

Thank you to everybody who made the Friends of the Library fall book sale a big success. We raised $1,938.65 from sales of books and memberships. The proceeds, along with donations and Fountain Lake Bookstore sales, support extra programs and supplies for adults and children at the Albert Lea Public Library.

Special thanks to Matthew Ziebell and his Mower County Sentence-To-Serve crew, Janelle VanEngelburg and her Freeborn County Sentence-To-Serve crew and many Friends volunteers for their work on behalf of this event. In addition, thank you to the Albert Lea Engineering Department for making the garage available. Posters and bookmarks were made by library staff member Deb Dyvik, and we thank her. We are grateful for continuing generous donations of books in good, clean condition from area residents, which can be placed in the blue bin at the bottom of the city hall stairway.

Now in its 14th year, the Fountain Lake Bookstore is open year round in the basement of city hall and staffed by volunteers Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. When not staffed, books can still be purchased using the payment box near the desk.

We hope to see you at our next sale in October 2021.

Cindy Gandrud

Friends of the Library chair