Letter: Thanks for all the fair photos

I would like to publicly thank Mr. Bryce Gaudian for sharing all those wonderful pictures that he took at the Freeborn County Fair. These were posted on the FaceBook page “You know you are from Albert Lea if … .” What a great way to share the fair with those who were not able to attend and those who live too far away but still keep Albert Lea in their hearts! Our daughter was fortunate enough to have her picture taken, and Mr. Gaudian was kind enough to have one 5-by-7 and two 8-by-10 prints made and even tracked her down at the fair to give them to her. Thank you again, Bryce. You are a blessing to our community!

Cindy Smeby

Moscow Township