Marian C. Gooden

Beloved mother and grandmother, Marian Gooden, 96, passed away August 5, 2021 in Lake Mills, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held at 11:30 am on Monday, August 9, 2021 at Mansfield Lutheran Church, rural Alden, MN. Pastor Don Rose will officiate. Visitation will be held from 10 am to 11:30 on Monday prior to the service. Interment will be at Lime Creek Cemetery following the service.

Marian Clarette Gooden was born September 7, 1924 to Ernest and Mabel (Sletten) Jensen north of Emmons, MN. She was baptized at Emmons Lutheran Church.

In March of 1932 her family, together with Grandmother Jensen, moved to the farm west of Emmons in Freeborn County.

They later transferred to Lime Creek Lutheran Church where Marian attended Sunday School and was confirmed. She taught Sunday School and was active in Ladies’ Aid. Marian had many memories of helping cook lutefisk for their many suppers, plus the many bazaars and other church activities. She told stories of attending confirmation classes on Saturdays, keeping warm in the little North room of the basement with a wood burning stove, and losing her mother at the age of 8. Her father, grandmother and younger sister were very special to her and she remained home after she finished school to help with the housework and farm chores until she met her beloved husband, Ollie, and married him in 1946. To their union five children were born – Cynthia, Sandra, Susan, Mikal, and Patti. When Mikal married his beloved wife, Kim, Ollie and Marian bought an acreage next to the family farm and built their home there.

Marian loved working at her Lime Creek Church and when it closed, they joined Mansfield Lutheran Church where she still loved making quilts and also being active in WELCA. She loved to give quilts and baby shawls she had made for baptisms, graduations, and weddings.

Marian always enjoyed a game of 500 when many friends came to her house. Her home was always welcoming to friends and family near and far. Her family was her pride and joy, including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Marian is survived by her children, Cynthia & Larry Mattick, Sandra & Neil Anderson, Susan & Barry Hillegas, Mikal & Kim Gooden, and Patti & Mark Honsey; grandchildren, Brian Mattick, Daniel Mattick, Danielle Anderson, Sara & Scott Anderson-Kim, Ryan & Chelsey Anderson, Andrew & Sarah Treharne, Erin Smith, Katie & Mark Huttemier, Brady & Megan Gooden, Ashley & Travis Hoffman, Beau & Cameo Honsey; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Shallann, Brianna, Jacob, Derek, Misty, Hannah, Lauren, Collin, Arjay, Archer, Camille, John, Jesse, Jake, Alexandra, Kameron, Ben, Joseph, Luke, Owen, Drew, Emma, Thea, Kimber and Easton; great-great-grandchildren, Tia, Maximus, Brooke, Everliegh, Maya, and Summer.

Marian is preceded in death by her husband, Ollie Gooden, Jr., grandson Todd Mattick, parents Ernest & Mabel Jensen, stepmother Lila Jensen, and parents-in-law Ollie Sr. & Esther Gooden.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Lime Creek Lutheran Cemetery, c/o Allan Halvorsen, 65333 120th St., Emmons, MN 56029.