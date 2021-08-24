Mayo Health System to restrict visitors, reopen offsite testing facility due to rise in COVID-19 cases

In response to the recent increase of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, Mayo Clinic Health System is implementing new visitor restrictions and enhancing the availability of COVID-19 testing and vaccinations.

“We’re testing hundreds of people each day for COVID-19. In southeast Minnesota counties outside of Rochester, 15 to 20 percent of tests are coming back positive,” said Robert Albright Jr. D.O., regional vice president, southeast Minnesota region, Mayo Clinic Health System. “Nearly all patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 are unvaccinated people. For our part, Mayo will continue to vaccinate as many people as possible, give antibody infusions to prevent hospitalizations, encourage masking and educate our communities on the threat of another surge. Our communities can, in turn, help us keep medical professionals available for non-COVID-19 care by getting vaccinated and wearing masks to reduce the spread of the virus.”

Mayo Clinic Health System restricts visitors due to surge in COVID-19 cases

Mayo Clinic Health System’s southeast Minnesota region will reduce the number of visitors allowed in its hospitals and clinics to one designated visitor per patient, beginning Wednesday. This change affects hospitals in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Lake City and Red Wing, as well as all Mayo Clinic Health System clinics in the region.

Mayo Clinic Health System is making this change in response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in the communities it serves, largely due to the delta variant. All visitors must comply with masking and safety requirements. Visitor restrictions are subject to change, depending on the presence of COVID-19 in each community.

Mayo Clinic Health System will provide the latest guidelines on the Mayo Clinic Health System website.

Mayo Clinic Health System reopens off-site COVID-19 testing facilities

Patients in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Red Wing will soon be directed to new locations for COVID-19 testing. Mayo Clinic Health System is relocating COVID-19 testing from its main clinics to off-site COVID-19 testing sites due to increased demand. The off-site testing sites will be open for appointments weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.. Beginning Sept. 4, weekend hours will also be 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. to provide expanded access to testing.

These clinics will be located at:

Albert Lea East Annex, St. Mary Avenue, open Wednesday

Austin 510 Building, Second Street Northwest, open Wednesday

Owatonna Southview Building, 134 Southview Street, open Sept. 1.

Red Wing, location to be announced within the next week.

COVID-19 testing appointments also will be available in Rochester in the 41st Street Professional Building, 4115 W. Frontage Road. This location is open weekdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m..

Appointments are required for all COVID-19 testing. Patients can call 507-434-9929 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing, or call 507-293-9525 to schedule a COVID-19 test in Rochester.

Patients with symptoms who are unsure if they need a test can continue to call the Mayo Clinic COVID-19 Nurse Line at 507-293-9525 or use the Check Symptoms assessment tool on Patient Online Services. If a test is needed, patients can schedule one.

Mayo Clinic Health System increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines

Mayo Clinic Health System is now offering COVID-19 vaccinations during all primary care and medical specialty appointments in Albert Lea, Austin, Cannon Falls, Faribault, Lake City, Owatonna and Red Wing.

Patients who only want an appointment to be vaccinated for COVID-19 can make those appointments through Patient Online Services, or by calling 507-434-9929 (Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna or Red Wing) or 507-538-4040 (Rochester).

The locations for COVID-19 vaccination appointments across Mayo Clinic Health System are:

Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, 404 W. Fountain St., open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays

Mayo Clinic Health System providing additional doses to immunocompromised patients

Mayo Clinic Health System is now providing additional vaccine doses to immunocompromised patients who have already received two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. People are immunocompromised if they have a health condition or are taking medication that suppresses their immune system. At this time, immunocompromised patients who received the Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine do not require an additional dose.

Mayo Clinic Health System patients who are immunocompromised will receive an email through Patient Online Services with a link to schedule a vaccination appointment. Eligible patients and people who are not Mayo Clinic Health System patients also can call 507-434-9929 to schedule an appointment to receive an additional dose of vaccine.