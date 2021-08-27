More heavy rain possible through Saturday

A few additional rounds of thunderstorms are expected through Saturday, with more widespread heavy rainfall likely.

The Albert Lea Wastewater Treatment Plant recorded 3.62 inches of rain from 8 a.m. Thursday through 8 a.m. Friday.

The flood watch and warning that had been in effect expired at 7 a.m.

According to the National Weather Service, widespread showers and thunderstorms were expected to move across the area this morning but were expected to decrease in coverage and intensity by late morning.

Another round of widespread showers and thunderstorms is expected Saturday afternoon and evening with another 1 to 3 inches of rain possible.

The Weather SErvice advises flooding is possible, particularly in low-lying, urban, and poor drainage areas.