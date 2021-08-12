Motorcyclist injured in crash on I-90

A 64-year-old motorcyclist was injured Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 90 between Albert Lea and Alden.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Randy Michael Ptacek of Conrath, Wisconsin, was taken by ambulance to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea with injuries deemed not life-threatening.

The State Patrol report states Ptacek was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle westbound on I-90 at 4:14 p.m. when the bike left the roadway in a curve near mile marker 149, three miles east of Alden.

Ptacek was wearing a helmet, and alcohol was not a factor. The road was dry at the time of the crash.