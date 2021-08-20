Pickup reported stolen and other reports

A 2003 Chevy 2500 pickup was reported stolen at 6:27 a.m. Friday at 90560 260th St., Austin. The vehicle was stolen sometime overnight.

Juvenile cited for tobacco device

A juvenile was cited for possession of an electronic tobacco device at 10:27 a.m. Thursday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

2 arrested on violations

Police arrested Donald Maurice McCormick, 25, on a parole violation at 6:32 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.

Police arrested Derreck Dewayne Edwards, 37, on a probation violation at 8:24 p.m. Thursday at 215 E. Second St.

2 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Darin Felix Sukalski, 36, on EOW warrants at 9:15 p.m. Thursday at 2102 E. Main St.

Deputies served a warrant on Hayden Isaiah Stevens, 30, at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at 411 S. Broadway.

1 arrested for drug possession, driving after revocation

Police arrested Joshua Quincy Hill, 42, for driving after revocation and fifth-degree drug possession after a traffic stop at 10:10 p.m. Thursday at 1700 Eberhart St.

Thefts reported

Items were reported missing at 9:41 p.m. Thursday at 214 N. First Ave. The items included a grill cover and a shop vac.

Deputies received a report of theft by check at 8:47 a.m. Thursday at 71912 240th St., Albert Lea.