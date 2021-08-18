PUBLIC HEARING
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, will meet at 7:00 p.m. on August 23, 2021 in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 221 East Clark Street in the City of Albert Lea, Minnesota, to conduct a public hearing to consider money/assistance from City to ALEDA to facilitate commercial development of real property located at 311 14th Street. The sale would further economic development within Albert Lea as is consistent with the use intended for the property.
Persons wishing to be heard regarding the proposal will be heard at this time. If unable to attend, written testimony may be offered and should be given to the Council Secretary before 5:00 p.m. on the day of the hearing.
Information about the proposed money/assistance, including a summary of the terms is available for inspection during normal office hours. The information may be obtained by contacting:
City Clerk’s Office
221 East Clark Street
Albert Lea, MN 56007-2421
507-377-4335
This meeting will be televised on the Government Access channel, 180 on Charter Communications and will be available for viewing after the meeting on the City of Albert Lea YouTube channel www.youtube.com/cityofalbertlea
Dated: August 9, 2021
Published in the Albert Lea Tribune August 18, 2021
THE CITY OF ALBERT LEA
BY: s/s____________________________
Daphney Maras
City Clerk and Secretary of the City Council
24-PR-21-1111
