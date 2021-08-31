Funeral services for Robert D. Reichl will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 at 10:30 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home. Pastor Clayton Balsley will officiate. Visitation will be held Thursday September 2, 2021 from 5-7 pm at Bayview and 1 hour prior to the service on Friday. Per the family request, masks will be worn at the visitation and funeral.

Robert Daniel Reichl, 97, passed away Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at Thorne Crest Retirement Center in Albert Lea. Robert was born July 9, 1924 to Anton and Hanna (Jacobson) Reichl in Albert Lea, Minnesota. Robert attended and graduated school in Albert Lea, continuing his education at vocational school for industrial mechanics. Robert worked as a farmer, wood worker and Realtor/Broker owning Reichl Real Estate for many years.

On November 27, 1949 Robert married Donna Ann Gordon at Grace Lutheran Church in Albert Lea. To this union two children were born. Robert was a member of First Baptist Church and Bridge Community Church. He was a member of the Elks, Lions, MLS Realtor Association and men’s bible study groups. He enjoyed volunteering may hours with the Red Cross.

Robert enjoyed watching sports, fishing, golfing woodworking, and playing cards, especially Bridge and 500. He enjoyed tinkering on repairs and was a big sports fan especially of the Vikings and Twins.

Left to cherish Robert’s memory are his children, Larry (Cheri) Reichl and their children Clarissa (Eric) Blodgett, Melissa (Jeremiah) Bender, and Anton Reichl; JoAnn (Chuck) Malepsy and their children Anthony (Jennifer) Malepsy and Jessica (Harrison) Hagg; great grandchildren Noelle, Leo, Gordon, Griffin, Coen, Evelyn, Rhett and new baby to come.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Anton and Hanna; wife Donna; brothers and sisters-in-law Willard (Lillian) Reichl, Clifford (Dorothy) Reichl, Earl (Donna) Reichl; sister and brother-in-law Bernice (Myron) Cundy; nephews Ronnie Reichl and Stanly Reichl; and special friend Evie Clancy.

Blessed be his memory.